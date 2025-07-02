Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth about $743,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 7.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth about $218,000.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 1.5%

SFM stock opened at $162.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.78. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.34 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital set a $155.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SFM

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 3,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.27, for a total transaction of $634,865.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,373.22. This represents a 23.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 17,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.89, for a total transaction of $2,851,131.69. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,098.42. The trade was a 55.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,905 shares of company stock valued at $11,990,011. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.