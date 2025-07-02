Corundum Trust Company INC Purchases 48 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Corundum Trust Company INC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.8% of Corundum Trust Company INC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Corundum Trust Company INC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.15.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $290.43 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.90 and a 12 month high of $292.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $807.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at $22,884,750. This trade represents a 9.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

