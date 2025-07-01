The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) EVP Mary Ellen Adcock Sells 34,250 Shares

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) EVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 34,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total value of $2,437,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 184,473 shares in the company, valued at $13,127,098.68. The trade was a 15.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $71.74 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $49.74 and a twelve month high of $74.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.14 and its 200-day moving average is $65.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The firm had revenue of $45.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KR. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Kroger and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Kroger from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kroger from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Kroger by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $13,650,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

