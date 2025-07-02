Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 265.2% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $76.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $61.90 and a 12-month high of $95.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.06.

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 22.15%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.70%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $93.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.83.

In other Sempra Energy news, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $595,193.90. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,117.94. The trade was a 32.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

