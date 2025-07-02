Diversified Trust Co Invests $296,000 in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 4.9% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in M&T Bank by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $234.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.52, for a total transaction of $1,229,584.00. Following the sale, the director owned 23,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,806.40. The trade was a 22.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $197.53 on Wednesday. M&T Bank Corporation has a 52-week low of $145.82 and a 52-week high of $225.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.48. The firm has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.03). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.