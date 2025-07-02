Diversified Trust Co Invests $296,000 in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 4.9% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in M&T Bank by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $234.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.88.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.52, for a total transaction of $1,229,584.00. Following the sale, the director owned 23,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,806.40. The trade was a 22.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
M&T Bank Trading Up 1.8%
Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $197.53 on Wednesday. M&T Bank Corporation has a 52-week low of $145.82 and a 52-week high of $225.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.48. The firm has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63.
M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.03). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.
M&T Bank Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.
M&T Bank Profile
M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.
