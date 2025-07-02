Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Nucor by 243.7% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 77,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,339,000 after purchasing an additional 55,026 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Nucor by 3.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Nucor by 64.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 19,936 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 139.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $134.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.13. Nucor Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.59 and a 12-month high of $170.52. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Nucor had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $4,115,065.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 162,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,590,128.67. This represents a 17.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total value of $1,303,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 94,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,265,209.60. This trade represents a 9.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,326 shares of company stock worth $6,325,108. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Argus set a $155.00 price objective on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nucor

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.