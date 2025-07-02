NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in NetApp by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,794 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its position in NetApp by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 68,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,998,000 after buying an additional 37,684 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in NetApp by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,998 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 10,494 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,151,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in NetApp by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 221,907 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $19,492,000 after buying an additional 79,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $106.69 on Wednesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.84 and a 12-month high of $135.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.94.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.96% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. NetApp’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NetApp

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total value of $29,828.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 455 shares in the company, valued at $44,940.35. The trade was a 39.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $695,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 249,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,438,269.95. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,302 shares of company stock worth $1,590,514 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.