NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 121.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 143,891 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,944 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 190,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $27,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,855,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,046,898.48. The trade was a 2.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,560,845 shares of company stock valued at $360,351,849 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $142.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

