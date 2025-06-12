Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 368 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 381,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.4% during the first quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 84,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after buying an additional 19,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Argus raised shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $55.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.89. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.99 and a 12 month high of $61.97. The company has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.