General Pension Society PZU Joint Stock Co Buys New Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

General Pension Society PZU Joint Stock Co bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 37,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,000. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.3% of General Pension Society PZU Joint Stock Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its stake in NVIDIA by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 362,128 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $39,387,000 after buying an additional 241,791 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in NVIDIA by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,625,493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $609,691,000 after buying an additional 308,653 shares during the period. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management now owns 11,156 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,788 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Arete Research raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $27,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,855,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,046,898.48. The trade was a 2.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,560,845 shares of company stock worth $360,351,849. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $142.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $153.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.