RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Receives $20.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RXO shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of RXO from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of RXO from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of RXO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of RXO from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of RXO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

RXO Stock Performance

RXO stock opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.73. RXO has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $32.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.59.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. RXO had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that RXO will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of RXO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of RXO by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RXO by 228.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RXO during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of RXO by 1,990.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in RXO by 234.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RXO Company Profile

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

