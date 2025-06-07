Head-To-Head Analysis: Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT) vs. Reddit (NYSE:RDDT)

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Free Report) and Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. and Reddit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. N/A N/A N/A Reddit -37.25% -24.71% -22.52%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. and Reddit”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. $23.72 million 0.09 $290,000.00 N/A N/A Reddit $1.45 billion 15.43 -$484.28 million $0.59 205.41

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Reddit.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. and Reddit, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. 0 0 0 0 0.00 Reddit 1 9 12 2 2.63

Reddit has a consensus price target of $139.78, suggesting a potential upside of 15.34%. Given Reddit’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Reddit is more favorable than Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV..

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are held by institutional investors. 84.9% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.3% of Reddit shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reddit has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. beats Reddit on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.

(Get Free Report)

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. operates as a platform services company in India. The company engages in the distribution of linear content streaming/telecasting services; and development of telemedicine products. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

About Reddit

(Get Free Report)

Reddit, Inc. operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.