Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Receives $56.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AGIO shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $194,172.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,864,798. This represents a 4.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGIO. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $49,290,000. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $17,905,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 743,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after buying an additional 440,000 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $8,104,000. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $9,084,000.

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.52. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.73. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $23.42 and a 1 year high of $62.58.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1,845.92%. Research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

