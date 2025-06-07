Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Receives $29.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.64.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COLB. Raymond James set a $27.00 target price on Columbia Banking System and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. DA Davidson set a $25.00 target price on Columbia Banking System and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on COLB

Institutional Trading of Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 194.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.63. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $32.85.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $481.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.86 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 61.02%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.