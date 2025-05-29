Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 5,617 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,762 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,652,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,908,000 after acquiring an additional 57,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial stock opened at $93.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.13. BOK Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.08 and a fifty-two week high of $121.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.15). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $500.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BOKF shares. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $105.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

