Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $974.62 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 121.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,442,420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,438,300 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.3% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $974,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,153 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $800,000. Capital & Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 283,663 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $62,233,000 after acquiring an additional 77,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,949,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.09.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $203.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

