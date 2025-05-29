Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 124,800 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Expensify were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXFY. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Expensify by 1,194.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,997 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXFY. Wall Street Zen raised Expensify from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Shares of Expensify stock opened at $2.21 on Thursday. Expensify, Inc. has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.21.

Expensify declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 20.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Expensify news, Director Daniel Vidal sold 9,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 232,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,148.20. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 27,331 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $91,832.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,889,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,225.28. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,497 shares of company stock valued at $680,378 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

