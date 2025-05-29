Deutsche Bank AG Buys 32,634 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,634 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Open Lending

In other Open Lending news, CEO Jessica E. Buss purchased 12,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $25,041.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,640.78. This trade represents a 38.76% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Price Performance

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $1.79 on Thursday. Open Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $6.97. The company has a current ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.41 million, a PE ratio of 59.67 and a beta of 1.79.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Open Lending had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $24.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.70 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Open Lending currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LPRO

About Open Lending

(Free Report)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.