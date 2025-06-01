Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Has $6.01 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.0% of Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,366.20. The trade was a 15.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,211,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $203.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.63. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

