GTS Securities LLC Buys 6,407 Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

GTS Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toyota Motor Corp bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,294,000. Uber Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,053,632,000. Lightspeed Management Company L.L.C. bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,003,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aurora Innovation by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,020,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,029,000 after buying an additional 2,687,191 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Aurora Innovation by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,839,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AUR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Aurora Innovation Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ AUR opened at $6.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 2.76. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $10.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average is $6.88.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

