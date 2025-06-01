Transportation Stocks To Research – May 30th

Zscaler, Berkshire Hathaway, Uber Technologies, Chevron, United States Steel, BigBear.ai, and American Airlines Group are the seven Transportation stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Transportation stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide the movement of goods or passengers by air, sea, rail, or road. Their performance is tied to factors such as fuel prices, trade volumes, economic growth, and regulatory conditions affecting the logistics and travel industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Transportation stocks within the last several days.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Shares of ZS stock traded up $24.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $275.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,693,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,962. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.46 and a 200-day moving average of $205.90. The stock has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,098.46 and a beta of 1.14. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $153.45 and a twelve month high of $275.35.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $504.89. 2,327,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,313,813. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $402.77 and a 1-year high of $542.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $517.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $489.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

NYSE:UBER traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.99. 13,738,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,487,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $175.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $93.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.92.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,705,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,080,381. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.70. Chevron has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83.

United States Steel (X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Shares of X stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,462,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,080,106. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.00. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.82.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of BBAI stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,710,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,895,496. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81. BigBear.ai has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 3.32.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

AAL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.45. 48,413,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,332,084. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.90. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10.

