Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires Shares of 182,986 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 182,986 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $40,145,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. White Wing Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. The trade was a 15.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.09.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $203.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.57 and a 200-day moving average of $208.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

