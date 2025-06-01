GTS Securities LLC Invests $204,000 in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBIN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,205,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,398,000 after purchasing an additional 74,369 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE FBIN opened at $50.42 on Friday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $90.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.48 and a 200-day moving average of $64.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 29.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial set a $65.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.17.

Insider Activity at Fortune Brands Innovations

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, EVP Kristin Papesh bought 483 shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,941.17. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,177.83. The trade was a 6.77% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

