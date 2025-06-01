Infrastructure Stocks Worth Watching – May 30th

NVIDIA, Alphabet, and Broadcom are the three Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that build, own or operate essential physical assets such as roads, bridges, power grids, water treatment facilities and telecommunications networks. Because these assets often operate under long-term contracts or regulations with stable cash flows, infrastructure stocks tend to offer relatively predictable revenues and dividends. Investors typically include them in portfolios seeking income and inflation protection. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $4.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.04. 222,495,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,194,778. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.13, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $170.64. 24,509,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,845,641. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.68. The company has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $241.01. 10,561,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,942,631. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $128.50 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.79. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 196.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

