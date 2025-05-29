Deutsche Bank AG Buys 31,841 Shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,841 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in FTAI Infrastructure were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 196,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FTAI Infrastructure alerts:

FTAI Infrastructure Price Performance

FIP stock opened at $6.27 on Thursday. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $10.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.20. The stock has a market cap of $719.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.70.

FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend

FTAI Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:FIP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $1.23. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 44.32% and a negative return on equity of 46.25%. The firm had revenue of $96.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.84 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FIP

FTAI Infrastructure Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.