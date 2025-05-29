Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $2.23 Million Stake in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 414.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,774 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Alignment Healthcare worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 144.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 193,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 114,191 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 6,544.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 97,443 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 908,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,226,000 after acquiring an additional 72,063 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $732,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $15.05 on Thursday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $21.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 108.69%. The business had revenue of $926.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Alignment Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alignment Healthcare news, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $4,393,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,132,899 shares in the company, valued at $40,738,370.90. This represents a 9.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) L. General sold 17,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $259,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,302,175 shares in the company, valued at $676,937,234. The trade was a 27.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,166,977 shares of company stock valued at $294,801,511. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Featured Articles

