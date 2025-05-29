Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $2.31 Million Investment in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.16% of G-III Apparel Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 249.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $28.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.41. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $36.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $839.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.59 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GIII shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.20.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

