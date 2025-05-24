Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $23.39 Million Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 458,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $23,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NARI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,628,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,354,000 after purchasing an additional 30,702 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Inari Medical by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,763,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,014,000 after buying an additional 186,617 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,312,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,005,000 after buying an additional 306,399 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,068,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,546,000 after acquiring an additional 89,108 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 870,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,446,000 after acquiring an additional 102,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $79.97 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $79.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.63.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

