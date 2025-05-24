Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $425.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $405.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HD. Hsbc Global Res raised Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price (up previously from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.77.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $363.17 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $323.77 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The firm has a market cap of $361.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 99,400.7% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,954,431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,956,701 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,032,910,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 39,194.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,236,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,517,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210,851 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,212,546,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $2,076,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

