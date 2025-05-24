Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Position Lifted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 65.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,014 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $13,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,525,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,991,000 after purchasing an additional 607,606 shares during the period. Braidwell LP raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,913,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,227,000 after purchasing an additional 206,709 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,866,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,425,000 after purchasing an additional 314,363 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,443,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,573,000 after purchasing an additional 18,445 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,356,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,190,000 after acquiring an additional 380,112 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.56. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.74 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on XENE shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XENE

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.