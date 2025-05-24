SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Holdings Trimmed by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,710 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 115,407 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $12,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,890,000 after purchasing an additional 44,946 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SPS Commerce by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,272 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $628,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPSC. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $181.00 target price (down previously from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.38.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $142.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.04 and a beta of 0.81. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.09 and a fifty-two week high of $218.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.09.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $181.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.57 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

