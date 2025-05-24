Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 15,258 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,258 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EPAC shares. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Down 1.3%

EPAC opened at $42.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $51.91.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $145.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.80 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 25.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

