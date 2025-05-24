CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in CleanSpark were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 1,018.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,145 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the fourth quarter valued at $13,443,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the fourth quarter valued at $8,559,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,984,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 914,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,227,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,513,000 after acquiring an additional 636,511 shares in the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Insider Transactions at CleanSpark

In other news, Director Amanda Cavaleri sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $103,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,103.33. This represents a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,120.61. The trade was a 28.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Price Performance

CLSK stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.10 and a beta of 4.36. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $20.64.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $181.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.43 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CleanSpark

(Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Further Reading

