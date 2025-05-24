Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379,278 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,982 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.88% of Heartland Financial USA worth $23,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 821.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 204.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $64.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.98. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a one year low of $41.69 and a one year high of $70.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

