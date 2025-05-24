Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $888,000 Stock Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 77.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,000 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 350.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL opened at $49.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.93 and a beta of 1.08. GFL Environmental Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.20.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th were given a $0.0154 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is 1.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GFL shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

