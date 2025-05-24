MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 2,073 Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.11% of Sapiens International worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. 30.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sapiens International Stock Performance

SPNS opened at $27.61 on Friday. Sapiens International Co. has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.45.

Sapiens International Increases Dividend

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $136.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.25 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Sapiens International's revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Sapiens International’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SPNS. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

