HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,508 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of HF Sinclair worth $22,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 64,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.66 per share, with a total value of $178,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 154,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,493,957.90. The trade was a 3.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

HF Sinclair stock opened at $35.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.17. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $57.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 0.81.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -259.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DINO. Mizuho raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.30.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

