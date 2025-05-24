Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 12,695 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,695 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $22,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OSK. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.93.

Oshkosh stock opened at $97.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $76.82 and a 52-week high of $118.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.79%.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

