Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 536,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,704 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $23,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of G. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth $2,421,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Genpact by 829.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,057,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,415,000 after purchasing an additional 943,622 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Genpact by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 216,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,282,000 after purchasing an additional 24,340 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 80,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 43,011 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,192,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE G opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.32. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $30.38 and a 52-week high of $56.76.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on G shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

In other Genpact news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $87,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $87,940. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $664,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,246 shares in the company, valued at $15,167,926.94. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

