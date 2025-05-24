Focus Partners Wealth Takes Position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 351,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 182,016 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,602,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,919 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 394.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 697,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 556,081 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 172,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 91,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $6.45 on Friday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -53.75 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on UEC. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Canada raised shares of Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bankshares set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

