Seaview Investment Managers LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,350 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.5% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $205.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.15 and a 200-day moving average of $208.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,366.20. This represents a 15.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,798 shares of company stock valued at $17,696,733. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.09.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

