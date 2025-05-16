Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Old Republic International were worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

NYSE:ORI opened at $37.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.96. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $39.84.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Old Republic International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $42.00 price objective on Old Republic International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Insider Transactions at Old Republic International

In other Old Republic International news, VP Thomas Dare sold 27,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,002,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,294. This represents a 37.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig R. Smiddy sold 5,296 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $204,425.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,335,369.20. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,602,871. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

