Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Boosted by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,758 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.1% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $3,262,306.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,933,860. This trade represents a 22.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,798 shares of company stock valued at $17,696,733. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $205.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.