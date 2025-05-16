Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,660 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Yelp were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Yelp by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 637 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 1,963.6% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 908 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,094 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,815 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Yelp by 445.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yelp alerts:

Insider Activity at Yelp

In other Yelp news, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $36,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,122,426.08. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carmen Amara sold 1,500 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,554,984.12. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,727 shares of company stock worth $2,025,717 in the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yelp Trading Down 3.3%

Yelp stock opened at $39.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $41.72.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The local business review company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Yelp had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $358.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Yelp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Yelp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Yelp

Yelp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.