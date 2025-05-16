Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 194.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 926.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BFAM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $122.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.18. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94 and a beta of 1.32. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $100.59 and a one year high of $141.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $665.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total transaction of $124,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,449 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,755.81. This trade represents a 2.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $311,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,708.18. This trade represents a 9.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $561,900. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

