Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Invests $527,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $154.04 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.38 and a fifty-two week high of $183.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

