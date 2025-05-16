33,913 Shares in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) Bought by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 33,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADEA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Adeia by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,656,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,902,000 after buying an additional 874,098 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adeia by 250.9% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 450,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 321,970 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adeia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,288,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adeia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,470,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adeia by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,423,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,642,000 after acquiring an additional 143,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Adeia Price Performance

Shares of Adeia stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.24. Adeia Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $17.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.57.

Adeia Announces Dividend

Adeia ( NASDAQ:ADEA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Adeia had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $119.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adeia Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ADEA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Adeia from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Adeia Company Profile

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

