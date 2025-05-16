Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,227,820 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,136 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.4% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,820,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after acquiring an additional 39,696 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Amazon.com by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $759,434,000 after buying an additional 2,196,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.09.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $205.17 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.40. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. This trade represents a 15.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,532,195.90. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,798 shares of company stock worth $17,696,733 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

