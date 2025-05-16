Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Senator Investment Group LP’s 5th Largest Position

Senator Investment Group LP cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 520,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.3% of Senator Investment Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $114,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its position in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. The trade was a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total transaction of $476,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,974 shares in the company, valued at $96,664,732.58. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,798 shares of company stock worth $17,696,733 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Barclays cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.09.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $205.17 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

