Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 444 Shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,606 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Bancshares were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 48.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 28,184 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in First Bancshares by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,296,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of First Bancshares by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 97,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,543,000. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Bancshares stock opened at $33.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $39.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.36.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

